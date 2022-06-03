Four held for cheating pilgrims with fake helicopter tickets

Four men, including a BTech student, were arrested for allegedly duping pilgrims wanting to visit religious sites by selling them fake helicopter tickets through fraudulent websites. Police said the accused, Deepak Thakur, Jeki Prasad, Pappu Singh and Vikash Kumar, were arrested on May 28 and remanded to police custody till June 2.

The men were arrested based on a complaint received by the Cyber Crime Cell, which alleged that unknown persons had cheated the complainant on the pretext of booking helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu.

Police said the gang, led by Thakur, who was a website developer, allegedly created fake websites similar to those authorised by the government to fool people into buying tickets to visit religious sites like Vaishno Devi, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

KPS Malhotra, DCP (IFSO), said: “When the complaint was analysed through the national cyber crime reporting portal, it was found that there were 112 complaints linked to the syndicate, where innocent people were allegedly cheated through the same modus operandi. Technical analysis located the accused in Bihar, West Bengal and Firozabad. Simultaneous raids were launched across the country on May 28 to arrest the accused.”

Police said the accused would allegedly receive payment from the websites in several bank accounts and they would immediately withdraw the funds via cheque books and ATM cards, swindling more than Rs 20 lakh.

DCP Malhotra also said 15 hard disks, two laptops, five mobile phones, a cheque book and an ATM card were recovered from the accused.