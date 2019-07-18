Four held after car chase and shootout in Gurgaon

Four wanted men, allegedly involved in multiple cases including murder in Delhi and Rajasthan, were arrested by Gurgaon Police early Wednesday morning after an exchange of fire which left three of the accused injured.

Police identified the accused as Lokesh alias Surya, Pradeep alias Sonu, Neeraj alias Sanju, and Jagbeer. While Lokesh hails from Delhi and Neeraj is a resident of Sonepat, both Pradeep and Jagbeer hail from Jhajjar.

Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the arrest of Lokesh and Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Pradeep and Neeraj. The three were injured in cross firing with the police.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Muhammad Akil said the police action followed an anonymous tip about the accused roaming in DLF area.

“Two police teams spotted an XUV 500 car in Sector 40 area, which had no number plate. When they tried to stop the vehicle, however, the driver accelerated and managed to escape. The control room was informed and the car was again spotted near Sector 4/7, speeding towards Dwarka Expressway,” said Akil.

Police teams followed the vehicle and once again tried to stop it. While trying to evade capture, the driver of the car suddenly turned towards Tekchand Nagar but the vehicle lost balance and got stuck in a ditch, said police.

“The men then opened fire at the police team. The driver of the vehicle was injured in the return fire, after which his three accomplices got off the car and tried to flee, firing shots at the police team. Two more were injured in the cross fire before they were finally taken into custody,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The three injured were rushed to the government hospital in Gurgaon, from where they were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where, according to police, doctors say they are out of danger. The car they were travelling in has been seized, along with four pistols and 25 live cartridges.

Police claim that the men were allegedly involved in two cases of murder in Delhi’s Kapashera and Vikaspuri areas, and one attempt to murder in Najafgarh. They are also accused in two cases of loot — Rs 23 lakh was stolen in Delhi, and Rs 25 lakh in Sonepat. They also stole a Ciaz car in Rajasthan.“Their arrest has come a month after we received a tip-off that a gang wanted to murder someone in Gurgaon. We know they were planning to target a person involved in arms dealing,” said the commissioner.