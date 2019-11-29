Four firms in race, bids for Jewar airport will be revealed today

The proposed site for the Jewar International Airport project, located near the 165-km-long Yamuna expressway. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The proposed site for the Jewar International Airport project, located near the 165-km-long Yamuna expressway. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The financial bids for the upcoming greenfield airport in Jewar will be revealed Friday. The four developers that met the technical requirements for the airport bid are Delhi International Airport Limited, Zurich Airport International AG, Adani Enterprises Limited and the Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited.

“The financial bids will be evaluated on the basis of which developer provides maximum revenue per passenger. Once the bids are opened and due discussions are held, a meeting with the state government officials will announce the chosen developer. For the first time, an international organisation has shown interest in developing the airport which will set a great precedent,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

The global tender for the airport was floated on May 30 by the NIAL, the nodal agency notified by UP government for managing the project. The chosen bidder will develop the Phase 1 of the Jewar Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 4,588 crore. The technical bid had opened on November 6 and the four bidders were qualified Wednesday.

Jewar airport will be the third one in NCR region after Delhi’s IGI airport and Ghaziabad’s Hindon airport. The airport is said to be spread over 5,000 hectare and will cost an estimated Rs 29,560 crore. According to officials, the airport will have six to eight runways. Total project area as per approved estimates will be 1,334 hectares across six villages.

