Four Delhi schools get fresh bomb threat emails, second scare in a week

Searches were carried out at the schools and nothing suspicious was found, said officials.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 11:26 AM IST
After receiving the email, SPV issued a statement to parents stating, "This morning, the school received a security threat."
Around four schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road and The British School in Chanakyapuri, received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to conduct security checks on Friday.

This was the second time in a week that city schools had received bomb threats, officials said.

On Monday, around 12 schools, including Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, received a bomb threat email, which was later declared a hoax.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, they received a call about a bomb threat at Delhi Tamil Education Association at 9.13 am and at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gol Market at 9.59 am.

Fire tenders, along with a Bomb Detection Team (BDT) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), were dispatched to the locations, but nothing was found during the searches.

After receiving the email, SPV issued a statement to parents stating, “This morning, the school received a security threat.”

“As a precautionary measure, the authorities have been immediately informed and the bomb squad is conducting a thorough inspection of the entire campus. All students have been evacuated safely. Student safety remains our highest priority, and all necessary protocols are being followed. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed. We appreciate your trust, cooperation, and understanding as we work to ensure a safe and secure environment for all our students,” it read.

According to police, the content of the emails were similar to those sent earlier this week and were written in Punjabi. The email is suspected to have been sent via a Virtual Private Network (VPN), an encrypted connection that helps senders hide their identity.

On January 29, at least eight schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails from an unknown person, who used a VPN to send the emails. Most earlier email threats remain unsolved by the police.

