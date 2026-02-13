Four Delhi schools get fresh bomb threat emails, second scare in a week

Around four schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road and The British School in Chanakyapuri, received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to conduct security checks on Friday.

This was the second time in a week that city schools had received bomb threats, officials said.

On Monday, around 12 schools, including Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, received a bomb threat email, which was later declared a hoax.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, they received a call about a bomb threat at Delhi Tamil Education Association at 9.13 am and at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gol Market at 9.59 am.