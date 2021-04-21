Four DCPs among hundreds of Delhi Police personnel positive for Covid

There are almost 400 police personnel infected with Covid at the moment, out of which 15 officers are admitted to hospitals. (File/Representational)

Four out of 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in the national capital have tested positive for Covid in the last one week and are under home quarantine. There are almost 400 police personnel infected with Covid at the moment, out of which 15 officers are admitted to hospitals.

A senior police officer said Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava held a meeting with senior officers on the Covid strategy and raised concerns on the rising cases among the force. “He also asked all senior officials to be more careful as they have to lead their teams during this crisis,” the officer said.

“DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram and additional DCP (Shahdara) Amrutha Gugultoth had tested positive earlier. Then JCP (New Delhi range) Jaspal Singh tested positive and was admitted to a hospital in South Delhi. Later, DCP (West) Urvija Goel and her husband, DCP Parvinder Singh, also tested positive. Now DCP (East) Deepak Yadav has tested positive and his subordinates have been asked to go for isolation,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said that while taking a review meeting with district DCPs, ACPs and SHOs on the first day of the week-long lockdown, the police chief emphasised on the health and safety of police personnel posted on the ground round the clock. “He directed the deployment at pickets and areas to be in small groups and with social distancing while checking people or vehicles so that their exposure risk is less. The district and unit officers were told to keep sufficient stock of Covid equipment like PPE kits, masks, sanitisers, etc and pay attention to repeated cleanliness of toilets and common areas of the barracks and police stations,” he said.

Senior officers are planning to get everyone vaccinated soon to ensure safety of their staff, many of whom work more than 12 hours a day at Covid hospitals and testing and isolation centres. Biswal had earlier said, “The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 72,677 personnel. Out of the total 80,000 police personnel registered for vaccination drive, more than 90% have taken the first dose. The second dose has also been administered to 56,113 personnel. We want everyone to get vaccinated soon since a majority of the force is deployed to curb violations in the city and ensure curfew.”