Four Class X students chased down, attacked near school after exam

Four Class X students sustained injuries after they were chased and attacked with sharp-edged objects near a school in the Eastern Range, allegedly by a group of five students of another school, following a scuffle on Saturday.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “The victims had come to take their exam at the school on Saturday. They got into a scuffle with students of another school.” Police said the five students were also taking the exam at the same centre.

Kashyap said on Saturday, three PCR calls were received regarding a quarrel between students. “On reaching the spot, it was found that four boys, aged between 15 to 16, were attacked with sharp objects. Three boys have been discharged after treatment from LBS hospital, while the fourth is admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre,” she added.

A case under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the five and further investigation is underway, said the DCP.

During investigation, locals informed police that four students were coming out of the school when a group of five boys started chasing them and they ran. “To escape, they rushed into a nearby park but were caught by the attackers. They stabbed the four boys and threatened them with dire consequences. No passersby came to help them,” a senior police officer said.

The district forensic crime was also called to the spot to lift samples of bloodstains. Police are scanning CCTVs to trace the attackers.