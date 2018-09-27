Four children among 7 dead as Ashok Vihar building ‘that had been tilting’ collapses, Kejriwal orders inquiry

Portions of a nearby building were also damaged as the structure collapsed. The owners of the building had rented out the floors to four families. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Portions of a nearby building were also damaged as the structure collapsed. The owners of the building had rented out the floors to four families. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

At least seven people — four children, two women and a man — died while five were injured when a five-storey residential building collapsed in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar. Police claimed the building was in a dilapidated condition and was already tilting to one side.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that a case under IPC section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been filed “against building owners Dharmender Gujjar, Sachin and Sachin’s father Roshanlal”, and a hunt launched to arrest them. They had rented out the floors to four families, predominantly comprising labourers.

The building came up on 25 square yards on the corner of a lane, authorities said, adding that portions of a nearby building were also damaged as the structure came crumbling.

Neighbours and residents claimed the fourth floor was constructed last year, following which the structure developed a “slight tilt” and started leaning on an adjacent tree, which was cut recently. Police said neighbours had complained with officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation about the building posing a danger to residents.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, who ran a store and owned the ground floor of the building, claimed he had raised the issue on many occasions with Gujjar, who owned the upper floors, to reconstruct the building — but in vain. “We also lodged a complaint with MCD officials to come and visit the house, but nothing was done,” claimed Gupta.

Suresh Kumar Garg, who runs a cloth shop next to the building, said it collapsed around 9-9.30 am. “There was a plume of dust. Soon, people gathered and started trying to rescue those trapped under the debris. The police and rescue teams arrived minutes later,” said Garg.

Personnel of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted the rescue operations, which lasted over five hours.

Police said at least four families comprising around 25 persons stayed in the building, and around 12 were inside when it fell. The victims — Ashi (3), Shaurya (2), Sumnesh (12), Rajnesh (4), Munni Devi (40), Seema (24) and Laxman (25) — were declared brought dead at Deep Chand Bandhu Government Hospital and LNJP Hospital. Of the injured, one person is critical.

Rinki (14), who lost her younger brothers Sumnesh and Rajnesh, said their bodies were recovered an hour after the collapse. “Only my brothers were home,” said Rinki, staring blankly at the rubble. Her mother is a domestic help and her father a labourer. Rinki herself cooks at houses in the locality, and was out for work when the incident took place.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the families in the hospital and assured them of compensation. He said a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the matter. BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari also paid a visit.

