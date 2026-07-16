Four arrested for misbehaving with Delhi poll official on SIR duty

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Four men have been arrested for allegedly obstructing a booth-level officer (BLO), who was on duty, and misbehaving with her while she was carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Old Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Thursday.
Police said the accused — Mohammad Sabreen (44), Ateeq ur Rehman (58), Mohammad Asif (50) and Mohammad Aftab (44) — are residents of Turkman Gate.
According to the police, the incident took place on July 5 at Fatak Telian.
In her complaint, the woman, a postgraduate teacher (special education), alleged that one of the accused placed the BLO register on her lap and signed it despite her objections. She further alleged that some people present at the spot hurled abuses at her, refused to accept SIR forms, and obstructed her from discharging her official duties, causing her humiliation.
Police said the matter came to their notice on July 15 after the complainant approached the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Old Delhi, who subsequently informed them. The complainant told investigators that she had delayed reporting the incident as she was consulting her senior officers regarding the appropriate course of action.
After verifying the complaint, police registered an FIR on charges of obstructing and assaulting a public servant from performing official duties and outraging her modesty.
“A prima facie case was found to be made out, following which the FIR was registered. All four accused named in the complaint have been arrested in accordance with law, and further investigation is underway,” said Rohit Rajbir Singh, DCP (Central).
Police said further investigation is in progress to ascertain the sequence of events and examine all evidence related to the alleged obstruction of the election-related exercise.
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