Four arrested for misbehaving with Delhi poll official on SIR duty

After verifying the complaint, police registered an FIR on charges of obstructing and assaulting a public servant from performing official duties and outraging her modesty. (Image generated using AI)

Four men have been arrested for allegedly obstructing a booth-level officer (BLO), who was on duty, and misbehaving with her while she was carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Old Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused — Mohammad Sabreen (44), Ateeq ur Rehman (58), Mohammad Asif (50) and Mohammad Aftab (44) — are residents of Turkman Gate.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 5 at Fatak Telian.

In her complaint, the woman, a postgraduate teacher (special education), alleged that one of the accused placed the BLO register on her lap and signed it despite her objections. She further alleged that some people present at the spot hurled abuses at her, refused to accept SIR forms, and obstructed her from discharging her official duties, causing her humiliation.