Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Four arrested in Greater Noida loan fraud case; man, wife absconding

Officials said the accused used to make calls to the public posing as representatives of ‘Dhani Company’ and in the name of miscellaneous charges, they used to get money deposited in their bank accounts.

greater noida loan fraudAccording to officers, the accused have been identified as Ashwini Kumar, Pawan Dev, both hailing from Nawada in Bihar, Bobi from Etah and Mohit Sagar from Bareilly. (Express Photo)
Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested four people Friday for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of providing loans at lower interest rates. The police said two of the main accused in the case are absconding and teams have been formed to arrest them.

According to officers, the accused have been identified as Ashwini Kumar, Pawan Dev, both hailing from Nawada in Bihar, Bobi from Etah and Mohit Sagar from Bareilly. Officials said the accused used to make calls to the public posing as representatives of ‘Dhani Company’ and in the name of miscellaneous charges, they used to get money deposited in their bank accounts.

“In a joint action by the Cyber Helpline of Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate team and Bisrakh police station, a gang has been arrested from Gaur city centre. They had made a fake website in the name of loan provider ‘Dhani Company’. They used to call people and collect money for legal charges, verification charges, service charges, etc and when customers tried to contact them, they switched off their phones. Two more accused – Sunny Shanker and his wife – are on the run and we have formed a team to nab them,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey.

The police have seized two desktops, three laptops, nine smartphones, 16 keypad phones, two printers and calling data documents. A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered at Bisrakh police station. Charges under section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 have also been added to the FIR.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 10:19 IST
