Four arrested for involvement in murder of elderly woman in Northwest Delhi

A day after a minor boy was apprehended for allegedly killing his elderly relative in Delhi’s Northwest district over her refusal to give him money, four others were arrested Saturday for their alleged involvement in the murder, said the police.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly encouraged the boy to commit the crime to repay a loan they had given him.

The police said the woman, 80, was found with her throat partially slit on her bed. There were no signs of a break-in and all household articles and ornaments were intact. Police said CCTV footage near the spot revealed a person, with his face obscured by a towel, entering the building at 9.30 pm and leaving at 11.20 pm Thursday, and returning and leaving again at 12.20 am Friday. Examining the footage, family members discovered that the suspect resembled a boy in their family, who was then questioned.

The police said the minor allegedly confessed to the murder and said he was friends with three of the accused from whom he had taken a loan. They allegedly asked the juvenile to murder the woman, who had previously refused to give him cash, to recover the loan, police added.

He allegedly killed her around 10.40 pm with a surgical blade after she declined to give him money, the police said, adding that he allegedly stole Rs 1.2 lakh from an almirah and handed it to his friends. They allegedly advised him to dispose of his clothes and the blade. He later returned home after confirming that the woman was dead and hid his clothes in his house after cleaning them. He was apprehended after he went to school that morning and is currently at an observation home.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “The four accused had gone to Dehradun in the taxi owned by one of the accused after receiving the money. A team reached Dehradun to apprehend them, but they returned to Delhi on Saturday morning. They were apprehended in Delhi after several raids and confessed to their involvement.”

The police said that they recovered the surgical blade used in the murder, the minor’s clothes, and the taxi belonging to the accused, along with Rs 50,000, and added that efforts were on to recover the remaining money.