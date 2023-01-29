Four arrested for performing car stunts on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, fined Rs 25,000

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police Friday arrested four people on charges of reckless driving and performing car stunts on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The vehicle was seized and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed. A cancellation report of the licence and the registration certificate has also been sent to the Road Transport Office, said the police.

On Thursday, a video that went viral on social media showed that a black Scorpio car with a black screen and without any number plate was being driven in a rash manner on the expressway. The car was passing through the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

“We immediately formed a team for action by DCP traffic and collected photos and video of the car through ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System). Initially, three people involved in the incident were arrested. One more person was arrested later,” said the police.

The accused have been identified as Anshul Kumar, Tushar, Himanshu, and Harjit Singh. Two of them are from Kaushambi, Ghaziabad and another two accused are from New Ashok Nagar, Delhi.

The driver of the Scorpio has been booked under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from this, a court challan has been issued against all the accused under Section 151 of the CrPC.