scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Four arrested for performing car stunts on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, fined Rs 25,000

On Thursday, a video that went viral on social media showed that a black Scorpio car with a black screen and without any number plate was being driven in a rash manner on the expressway.

The driver of the Scorpio has been booked under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code. (file)

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police Friday arrested four people on charges of reckless driving and performing car stunts on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The vehicle was seized and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed. A cancellation report of the licence and the registration certificate has also been sent to the Road Transport Office, said the police.

On Thursday, a video that went viral on social media showed that a black Scorpio car with a black screen and without any number plate was being driven in a rash manner on the expressway. The car was passing through the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

“We immediately formed a team for action by DCP traffic and collected photos and video of the car through ITMS (Intelligent Traffic Management System). Initially, three people involved in the incident were arrested. One more person was arrested later,” said the police.

The accused have been identified as Anshul Kumar, Tushar, Himanshu, and Harjit Singh. Two of them are from Kaushambi, Ghaziabad and another two accused are from New Ashok Nagar, Delhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
More from Delhi

The driver of the Scorpio has been booked under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from this, a court challan has been issued against all the accused under Section 151 of the CrPC.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 15:23 IST
Next Story

This Samsung product reminds people of Rin washing bar

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close