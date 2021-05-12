Delhi oxygen concentrator case: Four out of six accused including CEO, VP granted bail

Oxygen concentrators being taken away following a raid at the 'Khan Chacha' restaurant in New Delhi, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Four persons, including the CEO and vice president of Matrix Cellular, have been granted bail by a Delhi court. They were arrested in connection with the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators that were recovered from three top restaurants in the national capital.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg granted the four accused bail but did not pass any order on the fifth accused, Hitesh, pending clarifications. The orders will be communicated to the jail superintendent and the accused will be released following the filing of bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested the company’s CEO Gaurav Khanna and vice president Gaurav Suri along with three others – Vikrant, Satish Sethi and Hitesh. The accused have been booked under sections related to cheating, Epidemic Diseases Act, and Essential Commodities Act.

Police said they had recovered 524 concentrators from two top restaurants — Town Hall and Khan Chacha — in Khan Market, Nege Ju in Lodhi Colony, and Matrix’s warehouse in Chhatarpur’s Mandi Village. All three restaurants are owned by businessman Navneet Kalra.

During the hearing, CMM Arun Kumar Garg pulled up the State stating the job of the government was not that of a ‘terrorist’.

“Just for the sake of hiding your failures, that you have not been able to regulate the price, have not been able to maintain the supply, you are running after people… “we have to create terror”… Job of the government is not that of a terrorist, you can’t behave like a terrorist… Anyone you punish you need to know the law… If state is not fulfilling its responsibilities should we start picking up people? We are free to take our own decisions,” CMM Garg said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kalra’s anticipatory bail is being heard by a sessions court where his lawyer, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, is making his rebuttal to the State’s arguments.