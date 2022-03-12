Found cheating, scores of 133 GMAT aspirants cancelled

Over two months after the Delhi Police busted a racket of those helping aspirants crack entrance tests, including GMAT, the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), which officially administers the exam, has cancelled the scores of 108 Indian candidates and also banned them from taking the test in future.

Besides 108 candidates who took the test from India, the axe has fallen on 25 candidates from other countries in Southeast Asia as well as in Europe, West Asia and North America among others.

“Based on advanced forensics and proprietary security tools, we have overwhelming evidence to cancel these candidates’ scores for serious policy violations, which include proxy test-taking (someone else taking the test on the candidate’s behalf). These test-takers not only had their recent scores cancelled but also banned from future testing with GMAC and any previous exam scores were also cancelled. Schools to which scores had been sent by these candidates have been notified of their use of unfair means,” the US-based GMAC said.

The council added that it was cooperating with the law enforcement authorities in India in this regard. “The investigation is on and GMAC is offering its support to the police, as and where required, to address this malpractice,” it said.

In January, the Delhi Police’s cyber cell had made six arrests in connection with the cheating racket. The police alleged that the accused had hired Russian hackers to hack computers at examination centres remotely. Raj Teotia (33), prime accused, has allegedly been running the racket since 2019.

“We have filed a chargesheet. The Haryana Police and the CBI were also looking for the accused. They also made official arrests and the CBI took Teotia in remand. We found that the accused also ran a coaching institute. We also recovered names of some students and their registration numbers from him. On sharing it with the test authorities, it emerged that some of these students did clear the test but it isn’t immediately clear if they actually cheated. No further arrests have been made,” a senior Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the gang took Rs 6-8 lakh from a candidate to help them clear the test through unfair means. The total cheated amount is close to Rs 60 crore, the police added.