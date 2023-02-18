Foster mother held for ‘torturing’ minor girl

A 50-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted and tortured her foster daughter was arrested from Haridwar on Thursday, officers said.

The accused works at a hospital. Police had received a complaint on February 9 regarding the physical abuse of a minor girl by her foster mother.

Police had said there were burn scars and injuries on her body. “The minor was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the JJ and POCSO Act was lodged,” police said.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C. said they had already arrested the woman’s son in connection with the case.

As per senior police officers, the woman had adopted the girl ‘informally’ and hence there were no documents of adoption.