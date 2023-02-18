scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Foster mother held for ‘torturing’ minor girl

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C. said they had already arrested the woman’s son in connection with the case.

The accused works at a hospital. (Representational/File)

A 50-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted and tortured her foster daughter was arrested from Haridwar on Thursday, officers said.

The accused works at a hospital. Police had received a complaint on February 9 regarding the physical abuse of a minor girl by her foster mother.

Police had said there were burn scars and injuries on her body. “The minor was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the JJ and POCSO Act was lodged,” police said.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C. said they had already arrested the woman’s son in connection with the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
More from Delhi

As per senior police officers, the woman had adopted the girl ‘informally’ and hence there were no documents of adoption.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 06:33 IST
Next Story

The protest test in India-Iran ties

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close