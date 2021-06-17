Fortis Healthcare to make Sputnik V available in Gurgaon from Saturday

“Fortis is actively working towards ensuring that as many Indians as possible are fully vaccinated," said Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare.

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon is one of two hospitals of Fortis Healthcare in the country in which Sputnik V, the third vaccine to be approved for India, will be available from June 19.

According to a press statement issued by Fortis Healthcare, the two dose vaccine will be available as part of a “limited pilot roll out” from Saturday in two hospitals of the private hospital chain in India, of which FMRI in Gurgaon is one.

The second hospital is Fortis Hospital in Mohali. At both establishments, the vaccine, which has been “directly procured” by Fortis from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, will be available at a cost of Rs 1,145 per dose, including “administrative charges”.

“Fortis is actively working towards ensuring that as many Indians as possible are fully vaccinated. Till date, our units were only providing Covaxin and Covishield, however, we are pleased to announce that Fortis, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, is among the first to provide a third vaccine option, at Fortis Memorial Research Institute and Fortis Hospital Mohali, with the dual objective of expanding and scaling up the vaccination drive and lowering the infection risks to future mutations of the virus,” said Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare.