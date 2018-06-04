Former Yamuna body CEO among 21 booked in ‘scam’ over land acquisition

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO, a tehsildar and other government officials, have been booked in the case Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO, a tehsildar and other government officials, have been booked in the case

Twenty-one people, including a former Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO, a tehsildar and other government officials, have been booked under charges of cheating, fraud, forgery and corruption after a scam over land acquisition in Mathura was unearthed in an internal probe, officials claimed. The scam, amounting to Rs 126.42 crore, relates to acquiring 57.15 hectares of land in Mathura, said officials.

“An FIR has been lodged at Kasna police station against former YEIDA CEO P C Gupta and Tehsildar Suresh Chand Sharma after an investigation found financial irregularities in the acquisition of land in Mathura and their sale to YEIDA at inflated rates. The entire process seems to have been conducted by creating shell companies under the names of the officials’ family members. We have sought a CBI inquiry in the case or the constitution of an expert SIT,” said Prabhat Kumar, Commissioner, Meerut Division, who is also YEIDA chairperson.

Government sources claimed the scam came to light in May when a report by YEIDA officials showed how 57.15 hectares was acquired in Mathura by shell companies. After the companies bought the land, the Authority bought it at rates which was higher that the stipulated compensation amount, they said.

“In 2014, the Authority acquired land from seven villages by bypassing the master plan. They wanted to build entry and exit ramps near the Expressway. However, these were never constructed. The land was bought in small segments and in the absence of a master plan, no policy could be introduced by the Authority,” claimed a senior government official.

