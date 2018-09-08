Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon hails Delhi government healthcare scheme

Ex-UN chief Ban Ki-moon, former Norway PM Gro Harlem Brundtland and Kejriwal at the Peeragarhi mohalla clinic (below). Photos: (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Ex-UN chief Ban Ki-moon, former Norway PM Gro Harlem Brundtland and Kejriwal at the Peeragarhi mohalla clinic (below). Photos: (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon Friday praised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “vision” in expanding primary healthcare services in Delhi, and said, “this is exactly what we expect Prime Minister Modi will continue to do…”

Kejriwal took Ban Ki-moon and former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland to a mohalla clinic and polyclinic in Peeragarhi and Paschim Vihar. Former UN chief Kofi Annan, who passed away in August, was also supposed to be a part of the delegation.

They are representing ‘The Elders’, a body of independent global leaders formed by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

Addressing a joint press conference, Kejriwal said he has briefed the delegation about the “political interventions and obstructions” that his government had to face in rolling out initiatives like the mohalla clinics.

“I am deeply impressed by the government of India, and particularly Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has a great vision in making sure that primary healthcare services are given to the poor and vulnerable,” the former UN chief said.

Lauding the Modi government for the recently launched National Health Protection Scheme, he said the global leaders expect the government to do much more. However, a paper released by the forum termed the scheme as “unbalanced” and “too skewed towards costly in-patient care”.

Brundtland, who was also the Director General of WHO, said India is far from achieving universal health coverage. On mohalla clinics she said: “It needs to happen all over India.” She added that India’s neighbours, including China, are allocating a bigger share of their GDP to healthcare.

The Elders have been pushing India to increase its healthcare allocation to 2.5% of the GDP by 2021.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App