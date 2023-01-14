Former Tihar jail warder denied bail in Ankit Gujjar death case

Observing that it was “inhuman” to “not provide medical aid” to Ankit Gujjar “just because he was a suspected gangster”, a Delhi court denied bail to a former Tihar jail warder, Narender Kumar Meena, accused of being part of a group of jail staff who allegedly beat Gujjar to death inside the jail in 2021.

Special Judge Amit Kumar said this was not a case for bail, considering the gravity and heinousness of offence. “Only because the deceased was a suspected gangster is no ground to deny him medical aid for whatsoever reasons. The act of not providing medical aid after unjustified brutal assault by applicant and other jail officials on deceased and others is, in itself, so inhuman to deny bail to applicant/accused,” the court said.

Further, the court said there is no justification for this assault on undertrial prisoners by jail officials who are there to see to their welfare. It also noted that eyewitnesses not only include other undertrial prisoners but also other jail officials and can be easily influenced by the applicant.

Advocate Rajesh Khaware, who argued the bail plea on behalf of Meena, had said at the relevant time, he was posted at cell no. 5B at Central Jail, Tihar, and was not present at the time of incident. CBI prosecutor Shweta Dhingra said the accused was “was very much present in jail at the time of brutal attack on the deceased and only because he was posted at cell number 5B does not mean he cannot come to other cell of same jail”.

Meena, then Deputy Superi-ntendent, Central Jail 3, Tihar Central Prison, was accused of harassing Gujjar for money and when he wasn’t able to satisfy the demands, the accused and other staffers “brutally beat him with kicks and polycarbonate lathis”.