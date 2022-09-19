Former SP MLA held for ‘threatening to blow up Parliament’

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Kishore Samrite has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly threatening to blow up the Parliament. He had allegedly sent a package and letter to the Speaker’s office at the Parliament on Saturday and warned the authorities that he would blow up the Parliament House on September 30 if his demands were not met.

Samrite, 59, lives at a rented accommodation in Bhopal and is involved in more than 17 criminal cases, police said. He had contested the elections from Lanji. In 2014, the Supreme Court had slapped a Rs 5 lakh fine on him for filing a petition against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accusing him of kidnapping a minor in Uttar Pradesh. The court had said the allegations were without any substance and evidence. Around the same time, Samrite had announced a Rs 1 crore supari (contract) to kill Raj Thackeray.



Delhi Police said Samrite has been sending threats to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha officials for “publicity”. On Saturday, a package along with a letter, national flag and gelatin sticks was received at the Speaker’s office at the Parliament



Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissoner of Police (Crime) said, “He wrote 70 demands in his letter and threatened to blow up the Parliament House with a bomb. We registered a case and started looking for him. We arrested him on Monday with help of Bhopal Police.”



“He was a student leader from NSUI and later joined Janta Dal. In 2007, he joined SP and contested the by-election. He was hardly an MLA for 10-11 months. He has at least 17 cases against him involving arson, extortion and rioting. He has threatened leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Raj Thackeray. The Special Court even rewarded him with a punishment of 5 years in a case. He is doing this to gain publicity and has sent packages to the Security General of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha… We have taken cognizance of all such incidents,” added Yadav



At present, Samrite is the founder and president of Samyukta Kranti Party at Lanji.



Sources said Samnrite had written about government schools, roads, government policies, expenditure on schemes, farm laws in his 70-pointer letter. He will be questioned by the police to ascertain if he was using real explosives or fake ones.