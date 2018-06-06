Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Former sex workers in Delhi find a ray of hope

Called ‘Savhera’, the group has been formed by Vanessa Bouche, in association with NGO Shakti Vahini. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has offered financial assistance and councilling to the survivors.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 6, 2018 2:40:57 am
Nigerian pirates, himachal youths kidnapped, Nigerian pirates kidnap indians, Sushma Swaraj, Kangra youth kidnaped, Merchant Navy kidnapped, Jai Ram Thakur, Indian Expresss The official launch will be on August 15 (Representational)
Related News

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has extended a helping hand to a delegation of professors from Texas Christian University (TCU), who are working towards creating employment opportunities for former sex workers from GB Road.

Called ‘Savhera’, the group has been formed by Vanessa Bouche, assistant professor of political science at TCU, in association with NGO Shakti Vahini. DCW chief Swati Maliwal has offered financial assistance and councilling to the survivors.

“So far, Savhera has brought five former sex workers on board to package essential oils, which will be sold in the US. The training will begin soon, and the official launch will be on August 15,” said Rishi Kant of Shakti Vahini.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now