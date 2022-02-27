Gurgaon: Former sarpanch shot over personal enmity

A former sarpanch of a village in Gurgaon was shot at by unidentified assailants on Saturday. Police said the victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Police said the victim, Yogesh Yadav (50), former sarpanch of Babupur village, has a construction business and the attack may have been perpetrated over a rivalry related to some accused demanding a share in it.

According to police, the incident was reported around 3 pm when Yadav was outside his house. Three armed men arrived on a motorcycle and fired at least six gunshots at him, said police.

Police said they have recovered CCTV footage in which three armed men, wearing helmets, accost the victim as he is on his phone, and start firing indiscriminately before running away.

DCP (West) Deepak Saharan said, “Preliminary probe suggests the accused had conducted a recce and followed him, before shooting at him multiple times. We are probing if enmity was the reason for the attack.”