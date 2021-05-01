Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin critical after testing positive for Covid-19

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is currently undergoing treatment at the DDU hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20, is said to be critical and doctors are planning to shift him to the LNJP hospital, sources said.

Reacting to reports that have been circulating regarding his death, Shahabuddin’s lawyer Randhir Kumar said, “He is fine and news related with his death is false.”

Shahabuddin is in Tihar Jail and is serving a life sentence for murder.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said the former MP had contracted the virus on April 20 and was admitted to DDU hospital then.

Data provided by the Tihar Jail authorities till April 23 revealed that the prison has 227 active cases among jail inmates and 60 among jail staff, including a jail superintendent and two prison doctors. Four inmates have died of Covid-19 to date, officials said.

Recently, gangster Chhota Rajan and former JNU student Umar Khalid, both of who are in Tihar, had tested positive for the virus.

“Currently there are around 20,000 prisoners in Tihar. As many as 241 inmates and 60 staff have tested positive since March. Recently, the Tihar Jail administration also decided to cancel meetings between prisoners and their family members following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi,” an official said, adding that the Tihar administration is now planning to grant parole to some of the inmates to decongest the jail.