Former MP asks Gurgaon admin: Have new namaz sites been allotted?

Days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said namaz should not be offered in the open and that an earlier decision regarding reserving some sites for the purpose stands withdrawn, a delegation of Muslim leaders led by a former MP submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner’s office seeking clarity on whether the administration had allotted new places for Friday prayers.

In the memorandum, former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb said, “The district administration had sanctioned 37 places for Juma prayers in the city. Then, it was cut down to 20 by the administration. Now, the CM announced last Friday that permission for prayer in the open places has been withdrawn and the new places for praying will be discussed and provided. Therefore, I would like to know whether the administration has allotted new places for Juma prayer and if so, then which are these places?”

“My request to you is to let us know which are these new places for prayer to avoid inconvenience to namazis next Friday,” said Adeeb, a resident of Sushant Lok.

Adeeb told The Indian Express, “We have submitted a memorandum at the DC’s office. When a new township is developed, there is always a provision for parks, religious places, community centres. I want to know from the administration that in the 113 sectors of Gurgaon, how much land has been allotted for mosques and Muslim community centres in the past few years? All the applications requesting land from the authorities have been rejected. The Waqf board properties are encroached upon. Every week, there are disruptions from right-wing groups, but police and administration have failed to take any action. We have lost faith in the system and have decided to approach the courts over the issue.”

The delegation also met the DCP (west) on Monday to seek clarity over the issue.

Mufti Mohammad Saleem, President, Jamiat Ulema, Gurgaon, said, “We had gone to meet DC, but he was not available. We met the DCP, who asked us to approach DC. In light of the CM’s statement on namaz, that the earlier reserved sites for Friday prayers have been withdrawn, we want clarity from the administration if any new spots have been decided. Where are we going to pray this coming Friday?”

Deepak Saharan, DCP west, said: “The delegation had called upon us and we directed them to the DC’s office since this matter pertains to them.”

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We have not received any new directions regarding providing security at any new sites. A meeting is likely to be held with the deputy commissioner later this week over the issue.” Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg could not be reached for a comment.

On December 10, Khattar said that namaz should not be offered in the open and the practice “will not be tolerated”.