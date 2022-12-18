Former MLA accused of threat to blow up Parliament granted bail

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Kishore Samrite who was arrested for allegedly sending a “suspicious item” in a parcel to the Rajya Sabha, threatening to blow up Parliament if his demands were not met.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull said it was an admitted fact that after the threat letter was received, no explosion took place and no damage to life or property was caused. “Although CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) report has opined that the material recovered from the parcel could be used as an ‘explosive’, there is nothing on record to show that the accused was capable of causing any kind of explosion remotely,” the court said.

Samrite was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of like amount to secure the bail.

On September 16, 2022, Parliament House joint secretary (security) Raghubir Lal lodged a complaint against Samrite, former MLA of Lanji district in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that he sent a parcel addressed to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, containing a bundle of papers/letters, an Indian Flag, a copy of the Constitution and a suspicious item via speed post.

The police said Samrite “made 70 different demands, with a threat to blow up the Parliament House if they were not fulfilled”.

Samrite’s lawyers during bail arguments submitted that there was no material on record to show that the alleged suspicious material could have caused any type of explosion.