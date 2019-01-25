Former MCD worker held for ‘duping’ four men

A 49-year-old former civic body sanitation worker was arrested Wednesday for allegedly duping four Sonepat-based men of Rs 37 lakh on the pretext of providing them a job with the civic body, police said.

An FIR was registered against Ram Pukar, a resident of Uttam Nagar, in July 2018 at Karol Bagh police station in the matter, but he had been on the run since, added police.

Four more people — including Pukar’s colleague, Jagbir — were named in the FIR filed by one Sompal. While Jagbir and Pukar are residents of Delhi, the other three — Anil, Ajeet and Sanjay — are based in Sonepat. All four are yet to be arrested, police said.

“Sompal met Jagbir through common friends, who told him that Pukar was an additional commissioner at MCD and can help him procure a job. This happened in 2016, while the FIR was filed in 2018,” said a senior police officer of the Central district.

“Pukar was arrested from his house in Uttam Nagar. No money has been recovered from him… He claimed he spent it on religious activities,” the officer added.

As per the FIR, in 2016 Sompal told his then-colleagues Ajeet and Sanjay about a financial crunch at home, who then told him about their acquaintances Jagbir and Pukar who “worked in the MCD and could help him and his relatives find a job at the MCD”.

“In September 2016, Sanjay and Ajeet took me to Delhi to meet Jagbir… He told me that Pukar was the additional commissioner at MCD. He demanded Rs 4 lakh for the job of a peon, and Rs 10 lakh each for jobs of superintendent and head clerk,” said Sompal in the FIR.

In August 2017, the accused demanded Rs 2,50,000 more for a medical check-up, the FIR stated. “After this, Pukar kept changing his phone number. In November 2017, we went to Delhi and asked an MCD official… about Pukar… he told us that he was a sanitation worker and a crook,” said Sompal in the FIR.