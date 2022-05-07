Former L-G, oppn say larger bench can help bring clarity

Delhi’s former Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as well as the opposition welcomed the apex court’s decision to refer the dispute between the Delhi government and the Centre over control of administrative services in the National Capital Territory to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Former L-G Najeeb Jung said, “In my view, it is right that the matter is settled by a Constitution Bench. There has been too much discussion and too many views on the matter that have clearly impacted Delhi’s administration. So, it’s best the Constitution bench settle the issue once and for all.”

Jung served as the 20th Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from July 2013 to December 2016.

The Delhi BJP said several years of confusion should end now. “At the end of the day, the people of Delhi are stuck amid the fight between the Centre and state. Also, the AAP-led Delhi government has been citing this as the reason behind their failure to run the state as well as policies and projects,” said Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP spokesperson and in-charge of media relations.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge and Rajya MP Shaktisinh Gohil also said the matter should be resolved now. “The Congress faced similar issues while the party was in power in Delhi and a different party was in the Centre… But there was never a conflict which affected the administration system… the public too did not face problems due to political differences of two governments.”

He added, “I feel there will be some clarity now and a solution may come out from its verdict.”

The Aam Aadmi Party and its chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

The Delhi government spokesperson too did not respond to calls and messages.