scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

Former L-G, oppn say larger bench can help bring clarity

Kamaljeet Kaur, who is in Bihar at the moment, said she received a call from her husband, Preetpal Singh Bagga, around 7 am informing her of the incident.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
May 7, 2022 2:23:11 am
Najeeb Jung, Delhi administration, Delhi government, AICC, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsFormer Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung (PTI Photo)

Delhi’s former Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as well as the opposition welcomed the apex court’s decision to refer the dispute between the Delhi government and the Centre over control of administrative services in the National Capital Territory to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Former L-G Najeeb Jung said, “In my view, it is right that the matter is settled by a Constitution Bench. There has been too much discussion and too many views on the matter that have clearly impacted Delhi’s administration. So, it’s best the Constitution bench settle the issue once and for all.”

Jung served as the 20th Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from July 2013 to December 2016.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Delhi BJP said several years of confusion should end now. “At the end of the day, the people of Delhi are stuck amid the fight between the Centre and state. Also, the AAP-led Delhi government has been citing this as the reason behind their failure to run the state as well as policies and projects,” said Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP spokesperson and in-charge of media relations.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmissionPremium
Digging Deep: Climate change could mean increased pathogen transmission
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...Premium
Explained: Why Neeraj Arora said he regrets brokering deal between WhatsA...
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questionsPremium
Over 90% Covid deaths went unreported? Why WHO data raises questions
More Premium Stories >>

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge and Rajya MP Shaktisinh Gohil also said the matter should be resolved now. “The Congress faced similar issues while the party was in power in Delhi and a different party was in the Centre… But there was never a conflict which affected the administration system… the public too did not face problems due to political differences of two governments.”

He added, “I feel there will be some clarity now and a solution may come out from its verdict.”

The Aam Aadmi Party and its chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

More from Delhi

The Delhi government spokesperson too did not respond to calls and messages.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement