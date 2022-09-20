Former IPS officers write to President: Counsel Arvind Kejriwal against boorish behaviour

A group of 30 former IPS officers have written to the President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her to “intervene” and “counsel” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against “high headed” and “boorish behaviour”.

The former officers referred to Kejriwal’s recent trip to Gujarat, where he had boarded an auto rickshaw to have dinner at the rickshaw driver’s house. When he was stopped by Gujarat police officials, he said he did not want security and would give it in writing.

The letter, signed by former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid and former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit among others, said, “Whilst partaking in campaigning activities in Gujarat, Mr. Kejriwal sought to utilise public transport to visit the household of a rickshaw driver. The police officials that are enjoined with the duty of safeguarding the security of the Chief Minister acceded to this request. In order to ensure that the requisite level of security was maintained and to prevent any untoward lapses in the Chief Minister’s safety, the concerned police official stated that he would accompany the Chief Minister to the location. However, in response to the police official’s prudent suggestion, Mr. Kejriwal made certain distasteful and inconsiderate remarks. These curt remarks have caused deep injury to the police force.”

“Considering that Mr. Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of India’s capital city, the police force is duty bound to ensure his safety. It was disheartening to note that in order to score a political brownie point, Mr. Kejriwal conducted himself in a manner that utterly belittled the police officers for diligently obeying their duties… Unfortunately, Mr. Kejriwal has also orchestrated such events in the past. In 2017 during the run-up to elections in the State of Punjab, Mr. Kejriwal raised a similar grievance with the Punjab police, even asking for complete withdrawal of security. In response, the Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) addressed a firm letter stating that the police were duty-bound to provide security to the Chief Minister. It is noteworthy that soon after campaigning concludes, Mr. Kejriwal in a completely conflicting stance is quick to cite “threat perception” and allege that the police forces of the country do not offer him sufficient protection,” the letter stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, said that BJP was behind the letter.

“Obviously, the BJP is behind this letter. BJP’s prospects in Gujarat in forthcoming elections are very bad. Their own leaders lack any mass appeal and are completely discredited. That’s why the BJP has to now sought help of some retired police officers. AAP is gaining ground exponentially and BJP is clueless on how to tackle AAP which is why such a letter has been written,” the party said in an official statement.