Former IAS officer Rakesh Mehta dies by suicide at Noida residence

“He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes,” police said.

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Noida on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, a purported suicide note was also found, where Mehta mentioned “prolonged illness” as the reason behind the extreme step.

A 1975-batch IAS officer who served under the Sheila Dixit government, took over as the chief secretary in 2007 and retired in November 2010.

Police said that Mehta lived alone at his residence in Pocket 6, Kendriya Vihar II, Noida that falls under the jurisdiction of Noida Phase 2 police station.

“On September 6, we received a call around 1.28 pm and were informed that Mehta had died by suicide… Members of his family, including his wife and son who lives in Dehradun, tried reaching him … after their calls went unanswered, they informed the guard,” police officers said. The guard found Mehta’s body. One of his relatives who lives near his house in Noida reached the spot, officers added.