Delhi: Former hotel executive turned gangster held

A former five-star hotel executive, who gave up his career to allegedly become a close aide of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers arrested Sonu Jaat (28) while he was on his way to meet an associate late Friday night with a semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges.

Sonu completed his hotel management course and worked at a five-star hotel in Gurgaon. Outside office, he was involved in Outer Delhi gang rivalries and allegedly murdered two people in Delhi, police said.

“He has been on the run ever since and even carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest,” said DCP (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwah.