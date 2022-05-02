Former Gurgaon councillor convicted in 2015 case, her lawyer says will approach HC

An MBA graduate from the London Business School who left her corporate job to contest the municipal polls in Gurgaon, Nisha Singh has been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment by a Gurgaon district court for instigating a mob that had attacked police personnel and government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in the district in 2015.

Her lawyer, Ashok Verma, told The Indian Express they plan to contest the conviction: “We will approach the High Court for relief. There were certain things we had put forth towards the court, which were not considered at this point. We hope to get relief.”

Singh had contested, and won, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram polls in 2011 as an independent candidate. In 2014, she joined AAP. She is among 17 people — 10 women and 7 men — convicted in connection with the attack that took place in Jhimar Basti, Fatehpur Jharsa sector 47. The seven men were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, while the women were sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment. Apart from Singh, all convicts are former residents of the demolished Basti.

The case pertains to an incident from May 15, 2015, when a team of the HSVP (HUDA) workers had reached Jhimar Basti for removal of debris in compliance with an order of the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon, after a demolition drive was carried out in the basti on April 12, 2015.

As per the case diary, the prosecution said when officials reached the spot along with police, they found that the encroachers had been instigated by Singh and others, who threatened officials against uprooting them. The prosecution contended that the mob became furious and attacked officials by pelting stones and throwing petrol-filled bottles and LPG cylinders. The duty magistrate and 15 police officials sustained injuries and a nearby hutment and an auto caught fire. A fire brigade squad was called to douse it, and police had fired tear gas to control the situation.

A total of 19 people, including Singh, were arrested and booked under sections 114, 148, 149, 186, 307, 332, 353, 427, 435 of the IPC and section 3 of the Explosives Substances Act at Sadar police station. Two of the accused died during the course of the trial.

The prosecution examined 33 witnesses during the trial. One of them, a police officer claimed that when the mob attacked with petrol bombs and set cylinders on fire, Nisha Singh was “continuously verbally encouraging the mob to attack the administration more violently”. The police officer further deposed that “it appeared as if the presence of Nisha Singh was the only reason for the violence”. Singh’s counsel contended she was not present at the site when the mob allegedly started throwing stones at officials and that she reached only half an hour later.

In the order on Thursday, the court said it was clear the convicts firstly formed an unlawful assembly and thereafter carried out the common object of inflicting injuries on police and HUDA officials. “The intention of convicts at the commission of the offence was clear from the fact that they chose to use explosives and petrol bombs to deter officials and tried to create obstruction in discharge of their official duties. The convicts are hale and hearty. There is nothing on the basis of which it can be believed that there are some mitigating circumstances on the basis of which the court should adopt a lenient view in the matter of sentence,” the court said.

It added, “The moment Nisha Singh was removed from the spot, the mob went silent. It shows that presence of Nisha Singh was only reason for violence. Due to said violence, work had to be stopped and when the matter settled, officers from various department again started work.”