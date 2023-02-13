Former GAIL manager jumps to death in front of Delhi Metro

A former senior manager at GAIL allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mayur Vihar metro station Sunday afternoon. Police said the deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Pakhale (34).

As per the Metro police, Pakhale went to the station around 12-1 pm and allegedly jumped in front of the train. Metro and police staff along with CISF personnel rushed to save him. He was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital but was declared dead by doctors around 3 pm.

Pakhale, an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, lived with his family in Vasundhara Enclave.

As per the family, Pakhale worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation for four years before he joined GAIL as senior manager.

“He resigned from the job last year in November. He wasn’t married… He was not mentally well and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. Statements of family members and relatives have been recorded. They don’t suspect foul play,” said Hareesh HP, DCP (Metro).

He added, “We contacted his father and his sister. As per our enquiry and evidence, it is a case of suicide. There was no note. The matter is being investigated under CrPC Section 174. His body is at the mortuary. We are awaiting the autopsy report.”