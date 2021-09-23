Former Delhi Police commissioner YS Dadwal passes away at 70

Former Delhi Police commissioner YS Dadwal (70) died on Wednesday night at his Chattarpur home due to age-related health issues, said police officials on Thursday.

Dadwal was a 1974 batch IPS officer and joined the Delhi Police as an additional deputy commissioner. Later on, he became the Delhi Police commissioner and served the force for many years.

He was also appointed as the superintendent of Andaman and Nicobar Islands police and the inspector general of police in Chandigarh in the 90s.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “ He was a hardworking and visionary man. We have heard that he wasn’t doing well for some time due to health issues. He was our 16th police commissioner”

During his tenure, Dadwal was awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service and medal for meritorious services.