Former Delhi MP lodges complaint against CM Kejriwal

Former Delhi MP Sandeep Dixit on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded registration of an FIR against him.

The complaint has been lodged on the basis of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas’s interview in which he had levelled allegations against Kejriwal of having ‘collaborations’ with separatist Khalistani elements.

In his complaint, Sandeep Dixit stated that he had watched Kumar Vishwas’s interview in which the former AAP leader said he had warned Kejriwal during the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections to not encourage Khalistani elements.

The complaint further claimed it was also said in the interview that Kejriwal not only ignored the warning but also did not deny the allegations and stated that he will manage them (Khalistani elements). The complaint added that Kejriwal did not oppose the idea of Khalistan.

The complainant has demanded that an FIR be registered against the Delhi CM under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Phase I police officials have confirmed receiving the complaint at the police station.