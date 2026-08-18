Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain arrested over Delhi Jal Board ‘scam’

Former Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi leader Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday arrested by the Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scam.

The ACB arrested six accused, including Satyendar Jain. The others are former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former DJB contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of AN Enterprises, . Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of Euroteck Environement and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of Srijanhar.

The case relates to the tendering process for upgrading the sewage treatment plant in 2024.

What is the case?

In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Jain and 13 others in connection with Rs 17.7-crore corruption case involving the award of four tenders linked to sewage treatment plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).