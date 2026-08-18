Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain arrested over Delhi Jal Board ‘scam’

In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Jain and 13 others.

Written by: Alok Singh
2 min readUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 09:11 PM IST
Former Delhi Minister Satyendar JainFormer Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. (File Photo)
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Former Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi leader Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday arrested by the Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scam.

The ACB arrested six accused, including Satyendar Jain. The others are former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai, former DJB contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of AN Enterprises, . Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of Euroteck Environement and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of Srijanhar.

The case relates to the tendering process for upgrading the sewage treatment plant in 2024.

What is the case?

In 2025, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Jain and 13 others in connection with Rs 17.7-crore corruption case involving the award of four tenders linked to sewage treatment plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The tenders were allotted in 2022, when the AAP leader served as the Delhi Water Minister.

The investigation started on the basis of FIR registered by the Anti Corruption Branch of the Delhi government against Euroteck Environmental Private Limited and others, alleging a fraud in the name of augmentation and upgradation of existing 10 STPs at Pappan Kalan and Nilothi (package 1), Najafgarh and Keshopur (package 2), Coronation Pillar, Narela and Rohini (package 3), and Kondli (package 4).

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