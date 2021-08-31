Former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay takes charge as NDMC vice chairperson

Former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday took charge as the vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). MP from the New Delhi constituency Meenakshi Lekhi administered the oath at the NDMC convention centre.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, party leader Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva have been nominated members of the municipal council, according to a gazette notification of the home ministry. The central government made the nominations in the exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 (44 of 1994), it said.

Upadhyay was the Delhi BJP president from July 2014 to November 2016. These nominations have been done after almost two years. Recently, a petition was filed in Delhi High Court in this regard.