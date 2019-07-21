Former Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg passes away; PM Modi expresses condolences

Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg passed away at a city hospital here on Sunday morning.

The demise of Garage, 83, was mourned by senior party leaders along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who described him as a partyman with deep connect with Delhi who selflessly served it’s people.

“Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also condoled the demise of Garg.

He died around 7.30 AM at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, north Delhi. He was not keeping much well due to age-related issues.

Garg’s mortal remains were taken to his residence in Ashok Vihar from where it was taken to Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg, said party leaders.

A large number of party leaders and workers gathered at the Delhi BJP office to pay their condolences.

Garg had pledged his organs to the ‘Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti’ for which his body will be taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College hospital at 1 pm, family members said.

Garg was an MLA from Wazirpur constituency between 2003 and 2008. He had held a number of positions in the party, which included treasurer, district president and the BJP Delhi president.