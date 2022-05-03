Former councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail left corporate job for ‘social activism’

In an online webinar of the Aam Aadmi Party in September 2019, former municipal councillor from Gurgaon Nisha Singh recollected her transition from a corporate career to politics. “It is quite different working in a government environment. For a person who has worked in the private sector, there is a lot of unlearning initially and learning. The main challenge is the bureaucracy. There is an inherent resistance to change, and scepticism for new ideas and fear to change the status quo or to disturb the apple cart. To an extent, we have been able to overcome it. Har cheez ko push karne mein bahut jaan lagti hai (it takes a lot of effort to push things),” she says during the session.

Last week, Singh was convicted for instigating a mob that attacked police personnel and government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Gurgaon in 2015. She was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment and is currently in jail. Her lawyer Ashok Verma said they are preparing to appeal the conviction before the High Court.

An MBA graduate from London Business School, Singh worked in the corporate sector for several years, including a stint at Google. She quit her job to join politics, contesting municipal elections in Gurgaon as an independent candidate in 2011. She joined AAP in 2014.

The webinar was conducted when Singh was working as an advisor to Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia, to help reform the state government’s Integrated Child Development Services scheme.

“I contested municipal elections and miraculously won,” she says, also recalling her association with India Against Corruption movement. Emphasising the work AAP was doing to reform anganwadis in Delhi, she says, “You have to involve people to solve problems of the area…”

A close relative of Singh told The Indian Express on Monday, “She was involved in social service, she had just gone to help people of her ward (in 2015). She left her corporate career because of her interest in social activism.”

Terming the conviction “unfortunate”, Dr Sarika Verma, the AAP spokesperson from South Haryana and convener of Badshahpur assembly, said, “I can’t believe that such a harsh punishment has been meted out to someone who was just standing at the spot. She had gone there and was just videographing the incident for documentation.”

Municipal councillors who worked with Singh during her term in MCG from 2011 to 2016 said she raised “pertinent” issues in the House and pushed for systemic reforms in the civic body.

Mahesh Dayma, councillor, ward 30, said, “She was well versed with the issues plaguing the city. In the House, she raised several development-related issues. She did not contest the elections after completion of her term.”

Another councillor, requesting anonymity, said, “She was the only elected councillor in the House who had studied abroad. She worked closely on the ground and micro-managed everything, which often led to disagreements with officials. She often argued for decentralisation of governance.”

This theme finds a mention in the webinar, where Singh says: “Fundamental problem is the centralisation mindset. The autonomy of municipal corporations, which is granted by the constitution, is not honoured in Gurgaon or Haryana. There is a lot of control of state government and bureaucrats on functioning of municipal corporations, due to which accountability is missing. Residents remain confused as to whether an MLA is accountable or the Mayor for their problems.”

In October 2015, a few months after the anti-encroachment drive incident, she was among eight AAP workers booked for staging a protest against rising power tariffs in Haryana. Police had said they did not have requisite permissions for the protest.