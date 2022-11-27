Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan arrested for ‘manhandling’ cop in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan and detained two other men for allegedly hurling abuses and manhandling a police officer in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

The police said Khan and his supporters cornered and pushed a sub inspector, Akshay, on Friday and he is the “main accused” in the incident.

Khan was giving a speech using a loud hailer when the police confronted him about the same. He allegedly misbehaved with the officer and manhandled him. Purported videos from the spot show Khan giving a speech and being interrupted by the officer who asks about the loud hailer. Khan is seen arguing and hurling abuses at the policeman. His supporters are seen pushing the officers and shouting at them.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), had earlier said, “During patrolling in the area, our constable noticed a gathering of 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid and went there with staff. Khan, who is the father of MCD election candidate Ariba Khan, was addressing the crowd using a loud hailer. Sub-inspector Akshay had asked him whether he had permission from the Election Commission for using the hailer. Khan got aggressive and started misbehaving with him. He also used abusive language, criminal force and manhandled SI Akshay.”

A day after the case was registered, the police said they arrested Khan and detained two men — Saabir (38) and Minhaaz (28)– and booked them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 186 (obstructing public servant in their duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force against public servant).

“Their (Saabir and Minhaaz) role in the above FIR is being examined. We are also conducting raids to arrest the other accused in the crowd who allegedly assaulted and misbehaved with the police staff,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also visited the police station to meet SI Akshay for showing restraint and handling the matter professionally.

The police said Khan and his supporters were using a loud hailer and blocking the road in front of the masjid. “The officer had only told Khan that this was not allowed. Khan pushed him…his men hurled abuses. Another officer came to intervene but he was also manhandled. Khan was shouting, ‘I will fix policemen like you…leave now’. The officers were removed from the spot and the accused were cheering. We took action as per SI Akshay’s complaint and videos taken by locals,” said an officer.