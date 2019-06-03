Former CJI R M Lodha duped of Rs 1 lakh

Former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha has approached the Delhi Police, informing them that he was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a man who accessed his friend’s email account and sent him an email seeking money for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) at Malviya Nagar police station on Saturday. So far, no arrests have been made in the matter, police said.

In the FIR, Justice Lodha wrote that he received an email from his friend, Justice B P Singh, a former Supreme Court judge. “I have been regularly corresponding with Justice B P Singh on arbitration matters. In the said email, I was requested for some urgent help and got back to him on email, as he was unavailable over the phone. When I responded via email asking him to tell me what the matter was, I received another email stating that his cousin was suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia,” the FIR read.

The email further asked Justice Lodha to send “Rs 95,000 or Rs 1 lakh” to a surgeon’s bank account, details of which were sent to him. Justice Lodha transferred Rs 1 lakh in two installments of Rs 50,000 each to an account held by a man named Dinesh Bali.

After the transaction was done, Justice Lodha realised that his friend’s e-mail account had been hacked, following which he approached police.