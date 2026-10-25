‘Society survives by institutions’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud warns against tear-down culture

Speaking at the 55th Foundation Day of UCMS in New Delhi, former CJI D Y Chandrachud warned against the erosion of democratic institutions and urged Gen Z doctors to reject professional exploitation.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 05:44 PM IST
Justice ChandrachudAddressing graduating medical students at Vigyan Bhavan, former CJI D Y Chandrachud said that institutions sustain society
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Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Sunday warned against the growing erosion of institutional trust in modern democracy, emphasising that “society survives by its institutions”.

Speaking at the 55th Foundation Day and degree distribution ceremony of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, the former CJI delivered a convocation address urging graduating doctors to reject workplace exploitation and dedicate themselves to the unglamorous, foundational work of healthcare.

UCMS, a medical institution affiliated with Delhi University, functions alongside the Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

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He also highlighted the role public institutions play in shaping excellence. “I think it is critical in today’s times; institutions matter. We are today living in an age where everybody wants to bring down every institution in a democracy. Remember, a society survives by its institutions,” said the former CJI.

“You have attained this level of excellence because of the institution of the UCMS, of Delhi University, of its traditions. You have attained this eminence because of what you have learned by way of experience in the institutional processes of GTB Hospital. Institutions make all the critical difference.”

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Most important work will be unseen

Drawing a parallel between human anatomy and institutional building, the former CJI said that the most crucial elements of any organisation often remain unseen and unthanked.

“A healed organ inside a body, and a foundation (of an institution), has something in common: nobody sees them. A foundation is the part of a building no one photographs, and no one admires. The internal organ is only captured by scans… It lies buried and unthanked, and yet everyone stands on the foundation,” he said.

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Reminding the graduates of their responsibility to carry forward this legacy, he added, “This institution was built that way. It was built in the wards of GTB Hospital, in emergency rooms… and through hundreds of thousands of patients who came here and come here… every doctor who walked these corridors left a footprint without knowing they were building anything. Now it is your turn, and you should know from the start that the most important work of your lives will be the work no one sees. You will also find that the people you stay with will not always be people you would choose as your own, but yet, you have to work with them.”

Gen Z urged to stand up against exploitation

On the gruelling work environments often faced by medical professionals, retired Justice Chandrachud acknowledged systemic exploitation in early careers while encouraging the younger generation to reject it as an acceptable norm.

“Some of it will feel unfair, and sometimes it will be unfair. I also, as a young lawyer, had to grow (up) on a prolonged period of exploitation. Unfortunately, exploitation is something which all of us, as young professionals, suffer at some point in time or the other,” he said.

“But you, so many of you as part of Gen Z, must stand up; that exploitation is not an acceptable dictionary of the language in a modern hospital. But understand what is happening to you. You are being remodelled. The very lines along which you struggle are the lines along which you will become strong.”

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Medicine above divisions

Concluding his address, the former CJI praised the medical profession for transcending polarisations.

“Medicine at its finest is the one place where all our divisions are left outside the door,” retd Justice Chandrachud noted.

“This counts for something because in a world governed by social media, human beings are constantly being shaped and torn apart by ideology, by preferences, by tastes, and by algorithms, which track your movements. None of that, which divides our society and the world today, counts in medicine.”

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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