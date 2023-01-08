Former civil servants weigh in on how IAS has fared over the years

The Delhi Administration Officers Academic Forum (DAOAF) met at the India International Centre Saturday to discuss the question, “Has the IAS failed the nation?”. Speakers included retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan B Lokur, former IAS officer Dr Sanjeev Chopra, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former MP and Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha, and former Advisor to the PM Dr Amarjeet Sinha.

After the discussion was flagged off by DAOAF President K Mahesh, Dr Amarjeet opined that in the context of the Indian State starting off from a very poor condition in the post-colonial era, there had been several areas in which the IAS had done well and several areas in which performance had been poorer. Among the failures, he noted that in the first 40 years or so after Independence, education, especially amongst women, had been far below par in terms of access, while the nation had also not grown a great deal. On the other hand, he pointed out that several great successes had also been aided by civil servants, such as the women’s self-help groups in the southern states, and the increases in health and life expectancy. He opined that the conduct of a few IAS officers should not be used to judge the IAS performance as a whole, noting that building up human capital, in the form of education, skills etc. would have to be a priority.

Sinha said a core facet for IAS officers and those in all walks of life would be to have passion. While he said he had a positive impression of the IAS as a whole, he suggested a “cooling off period” be implemented towards retirement to prevent senior officers from looking forward to postings, and said that the tendency to please the government in power in some cases would have to be tackled.

Justice Lokur broadened its scope to the interaction between the judiciary and the executive. He said that while it was a common perception that there was conflict between the two, the idea of resolving the same misunderstood the nature of the judiciary. He also pointed out that the most common litigant in any case was the State. He expressed agreement with Sinha’s point about the importance of passion, sharing an anecdote about a father and son in the IAS whom he had known, recalling that they had each sacrificed a month’s salary and pension respectively to ensure that a road in Manipur was built.

Quraishi opined that some points in favour of the IAS were that years later, it remained a priority for aspirants year after year, while it was civil servants who tackled the immensely difficult task of carrying out elections.