Former chairman of block samiti held for assaulting toll staff, vandalising toll plaza in Gurgaon

A former chairman of a block samiti in Gurgaon was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting the toll staff and breaking window panes of several cabins at a toll plaza in Gurgaon after an alleged argument over delay in movement of vehicles Wednesday night, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.40 pm at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. The accused was identified as Hoshiar Singh, a resident of Naurangpur village.

In the complaint, Jitender Singh, spokesperson of the toll plaza, said around 10.40 pm, a car stopped at lane number 10. “The car’s tag did not have sufficient balance and the lane attendant asked the occupant of the car to pay the toll charges. Meanwhile, another car arrived from behind in which the accused person was seated,” said Singh.

He added that the accused, seemingly peeved, alighted from his car and walked up to the toll operator and started hurling abuses at the staff.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jitender said, “There was no immediate provocation from the toll staff but the accused got aggressive. He slapped a toll attendant and started beating a toll operator. He took out a wooden stick from his car and ran after another toll operator to attack him but the operator managed to run away.”

Jitender added, “The accused then broke the window panes of 15 cabins and booths with the stick. He broke the boom barriers of two booths and caused damage to properties worth over Rs 3 lakh of the National Highways Authority of India. Two toll staffers, who were manning the booths, suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass. The accused also threatened the toll staff. A few years back a complaint was filed against Hoshiar Singh for creating ruckus.”

Singh added there was no delay in movement of vehicles. “One car was held up for a few seconds since its balance got over,” he said.

According to sources, Hoshiar Singh is one of the 30 accused booked for holding workers of a contractor hostage and getting a road constructed at gunpoint in Kherki Daula area in September 2022.

The police said they recovered CCTV footage in which the accused could be seen breaking the windows of the booths with a stick.

Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station, said, “The accused was arrested and released after he joined the investigation. He claimed that there was an argument over the delay as cars were held up in the lane. In the earlier case registered in September, the accused got bail and the investigation is ongoing.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code, the police said.