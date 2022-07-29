Delhi: Former BSF cook, a serial offender, held for cheating people of Rs 100 crore

The Delhi Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force (BSF) cook from Delhi’s Rohini for his alleged involvement in cheating cases worth over Rs 100 crore.

The police said that the accused, Oma Ram, who hails from Rajasthan, was a proclaimed offender in 46 cases and was wanted in 59 cheating cases where he allegedly duped people via a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme. Ram was also arrested in a rape case in Najafgarh and had a criminal complaint filed against him in Haryana’s Narnaul, police added.

According to the police, Ram had been in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. After he left the BSF, he started and sold a security company.

Later, he joined an MLM company as an agent, allegedly earning Rs 1.5 crore. In 2009, Ram started an MLM company himself, where people were urged to join the scheme by depositing Rs 4,000 and were promised incentives and commissions on bringing more business and getting more people to join. Police said that the company eventually started to default on payments and people were cheated of over Rs 100 crore.

Ram allegedly absconded to Indore under the pseudonym Ram Marwari, only to return to Delhi in 2014 when he started dealing in property, police added. In 2018, Ram allegedly started a grocery store in Najafgarh but it ran into losses. He was later arrested in 2020 in Najafgarh on charges of rape and insulting the modesty of a woman. A year later, according to the police, Ram started running an e-commerce platform from Indore.

A few months ago, the police said that they received information about Ram’s involvement in several cases. The Rajasthan police also put out a reward on his arrest.

The Crime Branch police said that Ram never made regular phone calls and only contacted his friends and family over social media apps. “There was no photo of him and it was only available after his Najafgarh arrest came to light. After contacting a large number of people, he was tracked to Sector 11 Rohini where he was expected to meet a contact,” DCP (Crime Branch) Vichitra Veer said.