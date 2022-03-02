Former BJP MP alleges 4 known to him kidnapped from outside Delhi residence

Senior BJP leader A P Jithender Reddy’s three acquaintances and driver were allegedly abducted from outside his New Delhi residence Monday night. None of the accused have been identified so far.

Reddy, former Member of Parliament from Mahbubnagar constituency, was in Hyderabad at the time of the incident and shared details on social media. The alleged incident took place in New Delhi’s South Avenue area where other MPs live.

It has been alleged that social activist Ravi Munnur, his two associates, and Reddy’s driver Thapa were abducted.

Reddy said in a tweet, “Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night. I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice. @DelhiPolice.”

In the CCTV footage shared by Reddy, 5-7 men can purportedly be seen forcing the men to get inside a car. They then rush towards the car parked outside the house and drive away.

On Facebook, Reddy said that Munnar and other guests came to his house on February 26 for some personal work. They were staying with the driver.

A senior Delhi Police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We have received a complaint at South Avenue police station regarding the alleged kidnapping. It was mentioned that four persons who were staying at the MPs’ flat in South Avenue were abducted by unknown persons. Out of the four, three were guests of former MP Reddy and one is the personal driver. We registered a case under sections of abduction based on the complaint, and are investigating the matter further.”