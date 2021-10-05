Former armyman, accused of killing four, dies by suicide in Gurgaon jail: Police

A 65-year-old former armyman, who was arrested for allegedly killing his daughter-in-law and three members of his tenant’s family in Rajendra Park on August 25, died by suicide in Bhondsi jail on Tuesday morning, said the police.

The police said inquest proceedings have been initiated and a magistrate is conducting a judicial enquiry. As per preliminary information, he was found dead at 6.40 am in the washroom of barrack number 3 in the jail after prison officials could not locate him during the daily roll call, said the police.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said, “the incident occurred between 3 am and 4 am. No note has been recovered so far.”

On August 25, the 65-year-old accused had come to the police station with a machete in his hand and surrendered after confessing to killing his daughter-in-law and three members of his tenant’s family, including their nine-year-old daughter. The tenant’s second daughter, aged 3, had survived the alleged attack and was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi with stabbing injuries. Two days later, he was sent to Bhondsi jail on August 27.

The accused’s wife was also arrested by the police for allegedly accompanying him while he hacked the four to death and for being part of the conspiracy.

In the subsequent investigation, the police had said that the accused had revealed that he suspected that his daughter-in-law had an extra-marital affair with his tenant and he committed the crime as it bothered him.

The police had registered an FIR under charges of murder on the complaint of the tenant’s family as they alleged that they had a rent-related dispute with the accused. The family of the accused’s daughter-in-law had also levelled allegations that he was eyeing a plot in her name and killed her to usurp it.