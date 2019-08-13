Former Apple CEO, his wife visit mohalla clinic in Delhi

Former CEO of Apple and Pepsi John Sculley and his wife Diane Sculley, during their visit to India, visited a mohalla clinic in the capital’s Kamala Nagar Monday.

“The former CEO wanted to visit a mohalla clinic after reading about it in the foreign media. The party’s volunteer in the US helped them fix the visit… They asked a couple of questions over the functioning of these health centres,” said a senior health official.

According to officials, the duo compared the Universal Health Programme in their country with the health setup in India. “Visiting an urgent care clinic in Delhi, India. Health should not be about taking drugs to get well but taking care of yourself – exercise, eat right, have good friends and partners,” they tweeted after the visit.

This is not the first time that the AAP government’s ambitious healthcare project has been praised internationally.

Last year, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon visited a mohalla clinic and a polyclinic and praised the primary healthcare services provided to the city’s poor.