Former AAP MLA suspended over post on Facebook

The Aam Aadmi Party suspended former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh from the party’s primary membership on Wednesday over a post on his Facebook account.

Singh, a former journalist, had garnered attention after throwing shoes at then Cabinet Minister P Chidambaram over the Congress’s role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots during a press conference in 2009.

In a statement, the AAP said that the decision to suspend Singh was taken in the meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee.

The reasons cited by the party include use of “disparaging words against Hindu goddesses” in the post made from Singh’s account.

“Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and has no place in the party for anyone who disrespects any religion,” AAP Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said.

The Rajouri Garden MLA claimed the post was accidentally made by his younger son who was handling his phone during an online class. “I respect all Gods and follow the principles of Guru Tegh Bahadur,” he said.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an AAP ticket. In 2015, he was elected an MLA from the Rajouri Garden seat, which he was made to vacate to contest the 2017 Punjab assembly polls against SAD veteran Parkash Singh Badal.

Singh lost the poll and gradually distanced himself from the AAP. He had criticised the AAP’s overtures to the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

