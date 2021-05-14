Former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh dies

Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh, who was suspended from the party last year for sharing an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post, passed away on Friday. He was 48.

Condoling his demise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the former MLA would be fondly remembered for his contributions to society. “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Last year, Singh was suspended from the AAP for sharing a post, which allegedly disrespected Hindu Gods. He later deleted the post after it sparked a storm on social media and claimed that it was his son who had shared it using his phone.

In a statement, the AAP said that the decision to suspend Singh was taken in the meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee. The reasons cited by the party include use of “disparaging words against Hindu goddesses” in the post made from Singh’s account.

Singh, a former journalist, had garnered attention after throwing a shoe at then Cabinet Minister P Chidambaram over during a press conference in 2009. Singh was upset over Congress’s role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In 2014, Singh had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections on an AAP ticket. In 2015, he was elected as an MLA from the Rajouri Garden seat, which he was made to vacate to contest the 2017 Punjab assembly polls against SAD veteran Parkash Singh Badal.

Singh lost the poll and gradually distanced himself from the AAP.