Form submission at Delhi University crosses 1 lakh-mark,online sale high

The rush for Delhi Universitys undergraduate courses reached a new high on Wednesday with the university receiving more than one lakh registrations from students from across the country.

Dean of Students Welfare said 70,637 forms were submitted over the counter and 61,051 online forms came in till Wednesday.

The rush was more evident at Arts Faculty in North Campus where admission seekers crowded the counters. The queues near counters selling forms,however,were shorter than those accepting completed forms.

At least 2,200 filled forms were submitted on Wednesday.

In an effort to promote online application,the Delhi University has reduced its fee to half of that for over-the-counter submission.

But the students seemed to prefer visiting the university.

Like many other students,Priya Gumbhir came to the university for the second time since the registration process for undergraduate admissions began this year.

I had bought the OMR form last week,but could not submit it at the time. So,I have come today to submit the form, Priya said.

Asked about the four-year undergraduate programme and the courses she has applied to,Priya said: The four-year programme gives us better prospects for further studies,especially if one is planning to study abroad. I have applied for commerce and computer science. I am also taking the BMS and Spanish entrance test. My first choice is getting admission in BMS at Shaheed Sukhdev College.

A few students seemed confused over the choice of subjects and colleges for the undergraduate degree.

Seventeen-year-old Himanshu said,I have an 86 per cent in the Science stream in Class XII. Although I have given my engineering entrance exams,I came to know that Delhi University will offer a B.Tech degree. I am applying for B.Tech in Instrumentation and Physics.

Told about the option of Bachelor with Honours in Physics,Himanshu asked: Which of these courses will be offered at Hindu,Hansraj,Ramjas or KMC?

Meanwhile,activists of a student organisation  Krantikari Yuva Sangathan  have raised the issue of application fees being charged from SC/STs.

The application form used to be free for SC/STs till last year. We have been demanding that there should be a provision for buying forms without prospectus for the general and OBC students at the minimal possible price. KYS had submitted a memorandum to the Deans Office regarding these demands,but since the university did not respond,we have decided to protest tomorrow, KYS member Sujit Kumar said.

