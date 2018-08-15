Form safety boards or face action, DoE tells city schools

The Delhi government’s education department has asked government and private schools to form safety sub-committees and submit online safety reports to the government to curb rising cases of crime, such as physical and sexual assaults, against children.

In a circular dated August 11, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said it will de-recognise private schools, and take action against the heads and estate managers of government schools, on account of non-compliance.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App